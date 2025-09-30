“I’m ready to show my strengthened striking” - Zebaztian Kadestam ready to go toe-to-toe with Aung La N Sang

Former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam has made a living from his notorious reputation as one of the most frightening knockout artists in the home of martial arts. ‘The Bandit’ admits his ferocious striking has grown more lethal over time, and he’s ready to unleash it in his middleweight debut against a living legend.The 34-year-old Swedish headhunter will clash against former two-division ONE world champion Aung La N Sang of Myanmar at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video.This bout between two powerful behemoths will take place on October 3, live in US Primetime from Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium.After establishing himself as an apex predator in the 185-pound ranks, Kadestam will bring the same mind-numbing power at middleweight in ‘The Burmese Python’s MMA swansong.‘The Bandit’ told ONE in his pre-event interview:&quot;I'm gonna be sticking to [my knockout power] in this fight against Aung La. It should be better. I've been waiting to be back in action, so I'm ready to show my strengthened striking in this fight.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Kadestam believes his transition to middleweight will amplify his finishing instincts while maintaining the explosive speed that has defined his career.This high-octane battle, along with the rest of the ONE Fight Night 36 card, is free for North American Prime Video subscribers.Zebaztian Kadestam says Aung La N Sang will go down as one of the bestFacing Aung La N Sang at ONE Fight Night 36 is admittedly bittersweet for Zebaztian Kadestam.'The Bandit' has formed a friendship with 'The Burmese Python' during their respective runs as ONE Championship world champions.The Swedish slugger explained how honored he is to be Aung La's final opponent for his retirement bout. While speaking with the ONE Championship, Kaestam said:&quot;We have been friends for quite a while now. But I'm a big fan of him, too. I think he's a great fighter, and he's done it all.&quot;It remains to be seen who comes out on top between the two warriors.