“Let’s put on a show for the fans” - Zebaztian Kadestam excited for war with fellow knockout artist Aung La N Sang

Former ONE welterweight MMA world champion 'The Bandit' Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden is looking forward to an exciting encounter when he faces former two-division ONE world champion 'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang.The fight promises to be a thrilling clash between two dangerous knockout artists. The 34-year-old former welterweight king is aware of the mutual threat both fighters bring to their upcoming bout, calling out the Myanmar legend's explosive finishing ability explicitly while expressing confidence in his own knockout power.Kadestam's respect for Aung La N Sang's striking credentials sets the stage for what could be one of the most entertaining bouts at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video, with both fighters possessing the ability to end fights spectacularly at any moment.Kadestam told ONE Championship:&quot;He's got good hands, a lot of knockout power for sure. But, I believe I do, too. When two knockout artists face one another, it means it will be a great fight. I'm sure of it. It's gonna be a great and explosive fight. Let's put on a show for the fans.&quot;Zebaztian Kadestam excited and &quot;honored&quot; to return against legendary Aung La N Sang'The Bandit' Zebaztian Kadestam can't wait to show fans his unique brand of violence when he steps into the ONE Championship ring against 'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang for the latter's retirement fight at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video.Kadestam says he's honored to be fighting the legend in his last hurrah, but that he's also coming at a hundred percent.'The Bandit' told ONE:"For this fight, everything has been going to plan. Weight, training, eating, and mental. I would say my condition is almost complete. I cannot wait, and I'm honored to be part of this important fight that will be Aung La N Sang's retirement fight."ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video will take place live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, Oct. 3, and can be watched by fans in North America on Amazon Prime Video.