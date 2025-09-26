Zebaztian Kadestam grateful to face Aung La N Sang in latter's retirement fight: "I'm honored"

Former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam is beyond thankful for the chance to be Aung La N Sang's last dance partner in his glorious career.The Burmese sporting hero, who previously reigned as the ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion, confirmed in an interview with the organization that his upcoming match against 'The Bandit' would be the last time he graces the squared Circle.Ahead of their middleweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 36, which takes place next Friday, Oct. 3, the Swedish knockout machine told the promotion that he's pleased to give 'The Burmese Python' a fitting send-off in Bangkok, Thailand.&quot;I cannot wait, and I’m honored to be part of this important fight that will be Aung La N Sang’s retirement fight,&quot; the Legacy Gym and Allstars Training Center representative said.Zebaztian Kadestam and the Kill Cliff FC athlete are more than just fellow martial artists. The two have formed a friendship that dates back to the time when the Swede was the ONE welterweight MMA world champion. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostZebaztian Kadestam geared up for all-out war in middleweight debutWhile he has nothing but respect for the Myanmar athlete, Kadestam won't let emotions get in his way of a fourth straight triumph in ONE.The 34-year-old has his radar locked on a big win inside the Thai capital city, and per the knockout machine, everything has been going according to plan leading up to this battle between former world champions.&quot;For this fight, everything has been going to plan. Weight, training, eating, and mental. I would say my condition is almost complete,&quot; he continued in the same interview.North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 36 card live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, Oct. 3.