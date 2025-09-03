ONE Fight Night 36: Heavy hitters Aung La N Sang, Zebastian Kadestam clash in battle of former world champions

The judges could be taken out of the equation when former ONE middleweight and light Heavyweight MMA world champion Aung La N Sang of Myanmar meets former ONE welterweight MMA kingpin Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden.This explosive three-round middleweight MMA warfare has been added to ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video, set to put Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium ablaze on Friday, October 3. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt 40 years old, Aung La N Sang remains one of the promotion’s most beloved athletes and Myanmar's national hero.Prior to his recent setbacks against Shamil Erdogan, ‘The Burmese Python’ rattled off three consecutive stoppage victories against the likes of Yushin Okami, Gilberto Galvao, and Fan Rong.The former two-division world champion’s Hall of Fame-worthy resume earned him 30 career victories, including 15 under the ONE banner.Meanwhile, Kadestam enters new territory by making his middleweight debut on a three-fight winning streak.His destructive capabilities were in full effect when he brutalized Roberto Soldic in shocking fashion at ONE Fight Night 10.Now, ‘The Bandit’ hopes to continue his legacy in a new division and perhaps become a two-division conqueror.Both men carry elite pedigrees and histories of highlight-reel finishes into this contest. Aung La N Sang's knockout power and submission skills remain sharp, while Kadestam's explosive striking threatens any opponent willing to engage in hand-to-hand combat.Confirmed bouts for ONE Fight Night 36ONE Fight Night 36 will be headlined by the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title unification rematch between lineal world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai against interim world titleholder Jonathan Di Bella.Kongthoranee Sor Sommai vs. Aslamjon Ortikov (flyweight Muay Thai)Jarred Brooks vs. Mansur Malachiev (flyweight MMA)Sanzhar Zakirov vs. Hu Yong (flyweight MMA)Marie McManamon vs. Selina Flores (atomweight Muay Thai)Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi vs. Akif Guluzada (flyweight Muay Thai)Fabricio Andrey vs. Eduardo Granzotto (bantamweight submission grappling)Shozo Isojima vs. Nicolas Vigna (lightweight MMA)ONE Fight Night 36 will air live on U.S. primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.