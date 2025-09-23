“I’m very grateful for the memories” - Aung La N Sang looks back on epic MMA career in ONE Championship ahead of last fight

Former ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang of Myanmar is feeling emotional ahead of what he says is the final fight of his professional career.The 40-year-old combat sports veteran is set to face former ONE welterweight MMA world champion ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video early next month, and says he will hang up the gloves and ride off into the sunset at the fight’s conclusion.ONE Fight Night 36 will go down live at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, October 3, in U.S. primetime. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Aung La N Sang reflected on his final MMA fight. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘The Burmese Python’ said:“I feel blessed. There’s such a big future ahead of me, you know? I’m not sad. I’m very grateful for the memories and the experience. But to me, it’s not what makes me who I am. I still get to live my life and I still get to enjoy it, and I still get to do what I love. To me, that’s more important than anything else.”Aung La N Sang wants to put on a final show for his fans at ONE Fight Night 36‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang can’t wait to step into the ONE Championship ring for the final time when he takes on ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video next month.The 40-year-old is raring to step in for one more go in the world’s largest martial arts organization. He said:“I’m very excited. I wanted this, and I imagined this. I dreamed this, and it’s happening, so it’s going to mean the world to me to put on a great show in Lumpinee [Stadium].”Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Aung La N Sang’s last fight.