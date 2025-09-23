  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I’m very grateful for the memories” - Aung La N Sang looks back on epic MMA career in ONE Championship ahead of last fight

“I’m very grateful for the memories” - Aung La N Sang looks back on epic MMA career in ONE Championship ahead of last fight

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Sep 23, 2025 11:08 GMT
Aung La N Sang - Photo by ONE Championship
Aung La N Sang - Photo by ONE Championship

Former ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang of Myanmar is feeling emotional ahead of what he says is the final fight of his professional career.

Ad

The 40-year-old combat sports veteran is set to face former ONE welterweight MMA world champion ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video early next month, and says he will hang up the gloves and ride off into the sunset at the fight’s conclusion.

ONE Fight Night 36 will go down live at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, October 3, in U.S. primetime. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Aung La N Sang reflected on his final MMA fight.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

‘The Burmese Python’ said:

“I feel blessed. There’s such a big future ahead of me, you know? I’m not sad. I’m very grateful for the memories and the experience. But to me, it’s not what makes me who I am. I still get to live my life and I still get to enjoy it, and I still get to do what I love. To me, that’s more important than anything else.”
Ad

Aung La N Sang wants to put on a final show for his fans at ONE Fight Night 36

‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang can’t wait to step into the ONE Championship ring for the final time when he takes on ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video next month.

The 40-year-old is raring to step in for one more go in the world’s largest martial arts organization. He said:

Ad
“I’m very excited. I wanted this, and I imagined this. I dreamed this, and it’s happening, so it’s going to mean the world to me to put on a great show in Lumpinee [Stadium].”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Aung La N Sang’s last fight.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications