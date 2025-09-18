  • home icon
  "I imagined this" - Aung La N Sang reflects on decision to retire at legendary Lumpinee Stadium in next fight

“I imagined this” - Aung La N Sang reflects on decision to retire at legendary Lumpinee Stadium in next fight

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Sep 18, 2025 09:56 GMT
Aung La N Sang - Photo by ONE Championship
Former ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang of Myanmar has had a long and glorious MMA career, but the 40-year-old veteran says his time is up.

Aung La N Sang announced in a recent interview with ONE Championship that he will be retiring from professional competition after the conclusion of his next fight, and he couldn’t be more thrilled to get the chance to do it at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

‘The Burmese Python’ told the world’s largest martial arts organization:

“I’m very excited. I wanted this, and I imagined this. I dreamed this, and it’s happening, so it’s going to mean the world to me to put on a great show in Lumpinee [Stadium].”

Aung La N Sang is set to face former ONE welterweight MMA world champion ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam in what promises to be an absolute war for as long as it lasts.

The two lock horns in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 3 from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Aung La N Sang to focus on kids, next generation post-retirement: “I’m gonna do the right thing”

‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang is at peace with leaving the sport of MMA behind, but he also sees a bright future ahead, outside of fighting.

Aung La N Sang told ONE Championship about what he would do after he hangs up the gloves for good.

The Myanmar legend said:

“My kids are getting older, and I gotta put time into my kids and the next generation. I’ve been coaching a lot too, so I’m gonna do the right thing.”

Dan Paulo Errazo

