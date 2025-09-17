  • home icon
  • "I'm gonna do the right thing" - Aung La N Sang says it's almost time to step away from fighting

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 17, 2025 05:48 GMT
Myanmar sporting hero Aung La N Sang. [Image: ONE Championship]
Myanmar fighter Aung La N Sang will call time on his legendary career after his middleweight MMA encounter against fellow ex-ONE world champion Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 36.

The former ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion steps into Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3, for his 20th promotional appearance against the former welterweight king in what promises to be an emotional farewell to his legendary career.

Aung La N Sang revealed the factors behind his decision to hang up his gloves for good while expressing his peace with stepping away from the limelight.

"My kids are getting older, and I gotta put time into my kids and the next generation. I've been coaching a lot too, so I'm gonna do the right thing," the Kill Cliff FC athlete told ONE Championship.

'The Burmese Python' helped put Myanmar combat sports on the global map while inspiring an entire generation of fighters. His road to becoming a two-division MMA world champion was no fluke, after all.

Almost all his victories under the promotional banner came in highlight-reel fashion, with the Myanmarese warrior's knockout power and submission-hunting abilities on full display over the last 12 years.

Can the 40-year-old deliver one final masterpiece against Kadestam in their middleweight MMA matchup and walk out in style when all is said and done at ONE Fight Night 36? Only time will tell.

Aung La N Sang will be up against a dangerous test in final fight

Aung La N Sang's reputation as one of MMA's fiercest finishers is well-earned. But standing in his way of a victorious final dance at ONE Fight Night 36 is a man who packs equally potent match-ending power.

Zebaztian Kadestam, a former ONE welterweight MMA world champion, makes his middleweight debut in this contest after steamrolling past all his assignments in the promotion in highlight-reel fashion.

In his last fight, 'The Bandit' knocked out Croatian machine Roberto Soldic in the second round.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
