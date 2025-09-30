"Respect goes beyond the stage" - Zebaztian Kadestam says it's an honor to face Aung La N Sang in his last fight

Zebaztian Kadestam expresses deep admiration for his upcoming opponent while acknowledging the significance of serving as Aung La N Sang's final dance partner.The former ONE welterweight world champion prepares for his middleweight debut against Myanmar's greatest combat sports representative at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3.There, he seeks to extend his current winning streak to four while helping provide a fitting conclusion to one of the sport's most accomplished careers.Kadestam's respect for the former ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA king extends far beyond their friendship, encompassing genuine appreciation for the Myanmar legend's historic achievements as the first person from his country to capture world championship gold in any sport.‘The Bandit’ reflected on his respect for the retiring legend while expressing his excitement about their meaningful encounter during a pre-fight interview with ONE Championship ahead of fight night in Bangkok, Thailand.Zebastian Kadestam said:&quot;Whether he is my opponent or not, respect goes beyond the stage. His achievements are up there, and that's why I'm excited for this fight against him.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostZebaztian Kadestam certain Aung La N Sang fight will be an absolute warZebaztian Kadestam's clash against Aung La N Sang, which marks the former's middleweight debut, promises to be a thrilling fight between two dangerous knockout artists.While he is unsure of 'The Burmese Python's plans for this showdown, the Swedish finishing machine is confident the Myanmarese sporting icon will bow out in style by putting on a show for the fans alongside him.During the same interview, the Legacy and All Stars Training Center fighter said:&quot;When two knockout artists face one another, it means it will be a great fight. I'm sure of it. It's gonna be a great and explosive fight.&quot;ONE Fight Night 36 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada, live in U.S. primetime, for free this Friday, October 3.