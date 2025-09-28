“I’m a big fan of him” - Zebaztian Kadestam honored to face Aung La N Sang in Myanmar legend’s last fight

Former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam is honored to be Aung La N Sang’s final dance partner in his retirement fight.‘The Bandit’ will move to middleweight and face ‘The Burmese Python’ in a battle of heavy hitters at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video on Oct. 3 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.It’s a bittersweet scenario for Kadestam, who has developed a friendship with Aung La during their long tenures in the world’s largest martial arts organization.Moreover, the Swedish striker wants to give his good pal a proper send-off with an epic war. Kadestam told ONE Championship:&quot;We have been friends for quite a while now. But I'm a big fan of him, too. I think he's a great fighter, and he's done it all.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAung La once ruled as a two-division world champion, capturing the middleweight and light heavyweight belts during his illustrious 20-year professional career.But the 40-year-old legend has nothing to prove anymore and acknowledged that it’s time to move on, regardless of the results.Still, Aung La wants to give his devoted fans one final show before he hangs it up for good, and Kadestam is the perfect opponent to showcase his skills one last time.Zebaztian Kadestam guarantees a fight of the night performance vs Aung LaStyles make fights, and mayhem is expected whenever Zebaztian Kadestam enters the ring.The Swedish KO merchant knows he'll be up against an opponent with the same killer instinct. In the same interview, 'The Bandit' said he and Aung La N Sang will give the fans what they want:&quot;He's got good hands, a lot of knockout power for sure. But, I believe I do, too. When two knockout artists face one another, it means it will be a great fight. I'm sure of it. It's gonna be a great and explosive fight. Let's put on a show for the fans.&quot;Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 36 free live in U.S. primetime.