"I'm always aiming for that knockout" - Zebaztian Kadestam looking to finish legendary Aung La N Sang at ONE Fight Night 36

There is one thing that Zebaztian Kadestam never fails to bring to the global stage of ONE Championship every time he marches onto it: insane knockout power.And the hard-hitting Swede, nicknamed 'The Bandit,' is more than ready to tap into his trademark tool to get the job done in his next war alongside a fellow former ONE world champion in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, October 3.The 34-year-old locks horns with 'The Burmese Python' at ONE Fight Night 36. There, Kadestam makes his middleweight debut against the Myanmar icon in what will be the latter's final professional bout after a legendary 20-year career.The Swede bulldozer explained his approach to facing the retiring legend while emphasizing his commitment to delivering a knockout inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.During his pre-fight interview with the ONE Championship, Zebaztian Kadestam said:&quot;Of course, I'm always aiming for that knockout, but we will see what happens. But the goal is the knockout.&quot;The Legacy Gym and Allstars Training Center affiliate's sublime knockout ability on the global stage, where he has finished all his opponents, has become his calling card. His move up to middleweight should only enhance those already formidable striking capabilities.Can 'The Bandit' spoil his friend's retirement party at ONE Fight Night 36, or will the Myanmar legend collect one final masterpiece before he calls it a day? Zebaztian Kadestam doubles down on his venomous KO powerZebaztian Kadestam's KO power has truly been a sight to behold. 'The Bandit,' however, thinks it has gotten even more potent heading into this must-watch clash between two proven finishers.During the same interview with the ONE Championship, the Stockholm-based fighter said:&quot;I've been waiting to be back in action, so I'm ready to show my strengthened striking in this fight.&quot;