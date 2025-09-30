Zebaztian Kadestam ready for war against legendary Aung La N Sang: "I'm sure the fans are gonna enjoy this one"

Zebaztian Kadestam predicts that his friendship with Aung La N Sang will create compelling competition rather than diminish the intensity of their encounter, as the former welterweight MMA world champion expects their mutual respect to produce an entertaining spectacle in the Myanmar legend's retirement bout.The 35-year-old Swedish knockout machine faces ‘The Burmese Python’ in a middleweight matchup at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3. He seeks to extend his current winning streak to four while serving as the final opponent for one of mixed martial arts' most accomplished competitors.Kadestam's assessment reflects the understanding that genuine friendship between fighters often produces better competition rather than hesitant exchanges. Both competitors typically refuse to dishonor their relationship through lackadaisical performances or half-hearted efforts.The Legacy Gym and Allstars Training Center fighter reflected on their friendship while expressing confidence that they will not hold anything back when they trade leather in Bangkok, Thailand.&quot;I'm sure he is happy to be facing someone like me. Two good fighters, two friends, one winner. Especially with us being friends, I'm sure the fans are gonna enjoy this one,&quot; Zebaztian Kadestam told ONE Championship in a pre-fight interview.Aung La N Sang, a former ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion, will call time on his glorious career after this bout.As for Kadestam, the Swedish slugger hopes to move back down to welterweight to regain his 26 pounds of gold. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAung La N Sang talks about his decision to call it a day ahead of Zebaztian Kadestam showdownIn a separate interview, former two-division MMA world champion Aung La N Sang elaborated on his decision to hang up his gloves for good once he's done sharing the Circle against Zebaztian Kadestam.&quot;My kids are getting older, and I gotta put time into my kids and the next generation. I've been coaching a lot too, So, I'm gonna do the right thing,&quot; the 40-year-old shared.Aung La N Sang and Kadestam's middleweight MMA encounter is one of many exciting matchups on ONE Championship's latest American primetime offering in Bangkok, Thailand.ONE Fight Night 36 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers for free this Friday, October 3.