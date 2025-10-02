  • home icon
  "I'm not grappling" - Aung La N Sang declares he will not go to the ground with Zebaztian Kadestam

“I’m not grappling” - Aung La N Sang declares he will not go to the ground with Zebaztian Kadestam

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Oct 02, 2025 10:25 GMT
Aung La N Sang and Zebaztian Kadestam - Photo by ONE Championship
Aung La N Sang and Zebaztian Kadestam - Photo by ONE Championship

Former ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang of Myanmar is a well-versed mixed martial artist.

He first came to popularity for his constricting way of fighting, which gave him the nickname ‘The Burmese Python’, because of his ability to strike and grapple with his opponents. But although he knows how to fight in all areas of combat, Aung La N Sang says he will not go to the ground with his next opponent.

Aung La N Sang vows to go to a striking war with former ONE welterweight MMA world champion ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Aung La N Sang says he’s excited to put on a show with his Swedish adversary.

‘The Burmese Python’ told the world’s largest martial arts organization:

“He’s good everywhere. His defense is good. His offense [is good], he can do everything. Maybe his grappling is his weakness. But I’m not grappling, so … we’re gonna have a show on our hands.”

Aung La N Sang has been one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship for the past decade, but that is soon coming to an end. The Myanmar legend says his next fight will be his last.

Aung La N Sang says fight with Zebaztian Kadestam will be retirement

‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang has announced that he will retire after his next fight, which is a three-round middleweight MMA showdown with former welterweight king ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam.

The two throw down at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 3, from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
