“I’m not grappling” - Aung La N Sang declares he will not go to the ground with Zebaztian Kadestam

Former ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion 'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang of Myanmar is a well-versed mixed martial artist.He first came to popularity for his constricting way of fighting, which gave him the nickname 'The Burmese Python', because of his ability to strike and grapple with his opponents. But although he knows how to fight in all areas of combat, Aung La N Sang says he will not go to the ground with his next opponent.Aung La N Sang vows to go to a striking war with former ONE welterweight MMA world champion 'The Bandit' Zebaztian Kadestam.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Aung La N Sang says he's excited to put on a show with his Swedish adversary.'The Burmese Python' told the world's largest martial arts organization:"He's good everywhere. His defense is good. His offense [is good], he can do everything. Maybe his grappling is his weakness. But I'm not grappling, so … we're gonna have a show on our hands."Aung La N Sang has been one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship for the past decade, but that is soon coming to an end. The Myanmar legend says his next fight will be his last.Aung La N Sang says fight with Zebaztian Kadestam will be retirement'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang has announced that he will retire after his next fight, which is a three-round middleweight MMA showdown with former welterweight king 'The Bandit' Zebaztian Kadestam.The two throw down at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 3, from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.