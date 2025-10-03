  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “He’s a good guy” - Aung La N Sang excited to put on a show with former champ Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 36

“He’s a good guy” - Aung La N Sang excited to put on a show with former champ Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 36

By James De Rozario
Published Oct 03, 2025 01:18 GMT
Myanmar sporting hero
Myanmar sporting hero 'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Former ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion Aung La N Sang may have his mind locked on the next chapter of his life, but he's still very much keen to dish out another vintage performance against a fellow finishing machine at ONE Fight Night 36.

Ad

'The Burmese Python' locks horns with the organization's ex-welterweight kingpin, Zebaztian Kadestam, in a middleweight MMA joust, live in U.S. primetime, this Friday, Oct. 3.

Ahead of his hotly anticipated return and his career swansong, the Kill Cliff FC athlete told ONE Championship that he expects nothing less than a war when he meets the Swedish destroyer inside the ring on fight night.

"He’s a good guy. I really like him, and I know he’s very good. And it will be a fun fight for the fans, right? We’re gonna bang, and we’re gonna put on a show," the Florida-based veteran said when asked about his thoughts on Kadestam's nature and fight style.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Aung La N Sang and Kadestam have formed a close friendship throughout their time in the world's largest martial arts organization. But that relationship will be put on the back burner to ensure fans are treated to pure violence and mayhem in this middleweight MMA fixture at ONE Fight Night 36.

Ad

Aung La N Sang craves a striking showdown vs. Zebaztian Kadestam

In the same interview with the organization, Aung La N Sang gave his thoughts on Kadestam's strengths and weaknesses.

While he believes the Swede's biggest flaw is on the canvas, 'The Burmese Python' said that he does not plan to take advantage there. Instead, he solely wants action to be contested on the feet.

Ad
“He’s good everywhere. His defense is good. His offense [is good], he can do everything. Maybe his grappling is his weakness. But I’m not grappling, so … we’re gonna have a show on our hands," the Myanmar fighter declared.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Oct. 3.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications