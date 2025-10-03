Zebaztian Kadestam admits coaching kids has helped him become a better fighter: "I learn a lot from them"

Former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam credits his work with young students for improving his own martial arts understanding.The 35-year-old Legacy Gym and AllStars Training Center representative revealed how teaching children has enhanced his technical knowledge ahead of his clash against former two-division king ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang.&quot;I learn a lot from them. You teach them, but you also pick up new stuff: how to improve as a teacher, a coach, and a mentor,&quot; Zebaztian Kadestam told ONE Championship ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 36 this Friday, Oct. 3.“We improve through moments like this. While teaching is not hard, it's also not the easiest.”The Swedish knockout machine locks horns with the Burmese sporting hero, where he makes his middleweight MMA debut in what would also be the latter's final professional bout after a legendary 20-year career.Like Kadestam, Aung La N Sang shares a similar appreciation for coaching's transformative impact.The 40-year-old ex-middleweight and light heavyweight world champion plans to open Python MMA in Lake Worth, Florida, just weeks after his career swansong at ONE Fight Night 36. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostZebaztian Kadestam doesn't plan to make middleweight switch a permanent oneEven if he aces his middleweight bow against Aung La N Sang this Friday, Zebaztian Kadestam does not plan to stay in the division at all.The Stockholm-based fighter wants to move back to welterweight in search of a matchup against ONE welterweight and lightweight MMA world champion Christian Lee.&quot;I want to reclaim my title. I know he's defending his lightweight title soon. But after that, please, let's meet for the welterweight strap,&quot; he told ONE in the same interview.Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II card live and for free this Friday, Oct. 3.