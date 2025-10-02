“It is like a dream of mine” - Zebaztian Kadestam thankful for opportunity to guide next generation of MMA fighters

Former ONE welterweight MMA world champion ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden is making his highly anticipated return to action after his last fight in 2023, and since he’s been gone, the 35-year-old veteran has been busy in the gym guiding the next generation of stars.Coaching has become a passion for Kadestam, who generously shares his knowledge with up-and-coming young fighters out of Stockholm, where he’s based.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kadestam talked about his passion for coaching ahead of his next fight. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘The Bandit’ said:“Coaching was something I feel that was meant to be. In fact, I’ve been coaching guys and teaching and stuff like that for over 10 years, so I’ve always been doing this, and it is like a dream of mine.”Kadestam added:“Teaching does help me keep up to date with my own game, too. It’s a win-win. Seeing students happy makes your day even better. Seeing them ask questions, seeing them make a wrong move, and me getting annoyed – it’s part of the process.”Kadestam will finally make his return to the ONE Championship ring this weekend, when he takes on an MMA legend making his last run.Needless to say, there's a lot of excitement to see ‘The Bandit’ back in the ring.Zebaztian Kadestam returns to face Aung La N Sang in retirement fight at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam will return to the ONE Championship ring as ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang’s last dance partner.The Myanmar legend has announced that he will be retiring after this fight, win or lose. Kadestam is honored for the opportunity to face a man whom he considers a friend.The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 3, from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.