  • “It is like a dream of mine” - Zebaztian Kadestam thankful for opportunity to guide next generation of MMA fighters

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Oct 02, 2025 10:14 GMT
Zebaztian Kadestam - Photo by ONE Championship
Former ONE welterweight MMA world champion ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden is making his highly anticipated return to action after his last fight in 2023, and since he’s been gone, the 35-year-old veteran has been busy in the gym guiding the next generation of stars.

Coaching has become a passion for Kadestam, who generously shares his knowledge with up-and-coming young fighters out of Stockholm, where he’s based.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kadestam talked about his passion for coaching ahead of his next fight.

‘The Bandit’ said:

“Coaching was something I feel that was meant to be. In fact, I’ve been coaching guys and teaching and stuff like that for over 10 years, so I’ve always been doing this, and it is like a dream of mine.”

Kadestam added:

“Teaching does help me keep up to date with my own game, too. It’s a win-win. Seeing students happy makes your day even better. Seeing them ask questions, seeing them make a wrong move, and me getting annoyed – it’s part of the process.”
Kadestam will finally make his return to the ONE Championship ring this weekend, when he takes on an MMA legend making his last run.

Needless to say, there's a lot of excitement to see ‘The Bandit’ back in the ring.

Zebaztian Kadestam returns to face Aung La N Sang in retirement fight at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video

‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam will return to the ONE Championship ring as ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang’s last dance partner.

The Myanmar legend has announced that he will be retiring after this fight, win or lose. Kadestam is honored for the opportunity to face a man whom he considers a friend.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 3, from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
