  • “I want to reclaim my title” - Zebaztian Kadestam eyes Christian Lee’s welterweight world championship

"I want to reclaim my title" - Zebaztian Kadestam eyes Christian Lee's welterweight world championship

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Oct 02, 2025 10:21 GMT
Zebaztian Kadestam - Photo by ONE Championship
Zebaztian Kadestam - Photo by ONE Championship

Former ONE welterweight MMA world champion ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden is coming back to the ONE Championship ring after two years on the sidelines, but he has the coveted golden belt still on his mind.

While Kadestam is getting ready to return to action against Myanmar MMA legend ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang, the 35-year-old Swede says he will be looking to face Singaporean-American superstar ‘The Warrior’ Christian Lee for the welterweight MMA belt not long after.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kadestam reiterated his goal of becoming a ONE world champion.

‘The Bandit’ told the world’s largest martial arts organization:

“I want to reclaim my title. I know he’s defending his lightweight title soon. But let the champ focus on that, and I want to focus on this tough test coming up. But after that, please, let’s meet for the welterweight strap.”

Needless to say, fans simply cannot wait to witness ‘The Bandit’ back in the ring doing what he does best.

Kadestam and Aung La N Sang are set to lock horns at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 3, from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Zebaztian Kadestam excited for all-out war with Aung La N Sang: “It's gonna be a great and explosive fight”

‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam is excited to return to the ONE Championship ring, not just because he gets to fight again, but because of who he’s going up against.

The Swede is set to face ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video this weekend, and he promises an exciting fight for however long it lasts.

Kadestam told ONE:

"He's got good hands, a lot of knockout power for sure. But, I believe I do, too. When two knockout artists face one another, it means it will be a great fight. I'm sure of it. It's gonna be a great and explosive fight. Let's put on a show for the fans."

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
