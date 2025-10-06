"I think my story is pretty complete" - Aung La N Sang at peace with retirement following knockout win over Zebaztian Kadestam 

After two decades of competing at the highest level, former two-division world champion 'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang walked away from mixed martial arts with no regrets and a heart full of gratitude.The Kill Cliff FC martial artist punctuated his legendary career with a second-round TKO victory over former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam in their middleweight fight, which served as the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 36 last Friday, October 3.The 40-year-old icon, who became Myanmar's first-ever world champion in any sport when he captured the ONE middleweight MMA world title in June 2017, reflected on his storied journey at the post-fight press conference.&quot;I think my story is pretty complete. I feel very blessed, you know, and I feel very grateful, and I'm very thankful for this moment,&quot; the Florida-based athlete told members of the media in Bangkok, Thailand.While he returned to the winner's column and wrapped up his career in style, Kadestam saw his three-fight win streak come to an end. 'The Bandit' rode three successive knockout wins leading up to his middleweight MMA debut last week. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe final performance was vintage Aung La N SangAfter a measured opening round, 'The Burmese Python' unleashed a relentless assault in the second frame, battering Kadestam with punches and knees against the ropes before a final right hand crumpled the Swede at 2:20 of round two.The emotional victory improved Aung La N Sang's career record to 31-15, with an impressive 93 percent finishing rate across 20 years of professional competition.For his efforts, the father of four received a US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.On top of that, Circle-side color commentator Mitch Chilson confirmed that the Myanmar veteran would be inducted into the ONE Championship Hall of Fame at ONE 173 inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.He will become only the third fighter to achieve the distinction alongside fellow MMA legends Demetrious Johnson and Bibiano Fernandes.North American fight fans who missed Aung La N Sang's career swansong can tune in to the ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II replay for free on Amazon Prime Video.