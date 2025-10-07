  • home icon
  "I hope to inspire the next generation" - Aung La N Sang to work with young fighters at his new Python MMA gym

“I hope to inspire the next generation” - Aung La N Sang to work with young fighters at his new Python MMA gym

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 07, 2025 08:16 GMT
Aung La N Sang | Photo by ONE Championship
Aung La N Sang | Photo by ONE Championship

Former two-division ONE World Champion Aung La N Sang of Myanmar has revealed his post-retirement mission.

‘The Burmese Python’ bid the MMA world an emotional farewell at ONE Fight Night 36 last October 3, where he took out Zebaztian ‘The Bandit' Kadestam of Sweden via second-round TKO in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 40-year-old legend secured the 31st career win of his decorated career and even took home a well-deserved $50,000 performance bonus in his last appearance on ONE Championship’s global stage.

Now that his fighting days are officially over, Aung La said he is looking forward to passing along his knowledge to up-and-coming fighters through coaching.

The Kill Cliff FC standout will open his own gym, Python MMA, in Lake Worth, Florida. The former middleweight and light heavyweight king told ONE Championship in his post-event interview:

"I think more than anything, I hope to inspire the next generation. I hope to inspire my generation to do what is right and to really work towards a brighter future."
Meanwhile, Aung La is excited to continue training his son, nephew, and their friends in their new facility, along with cultivating amateur fighters who look to make a name in the sport, just like he once did.

Aung La N Sang looks back at his electric entrance at ONE Fight Night 36

Aung La N Sang's final walkout was fittingly his best one yet.

'The Burmese Python' was met by his passionate compatriots inside Lumpinee Stadium, as his signature entrance music reverberated in the legendary arena.

Making it more special is Burmese rock star Lay Phyu, who personally escorted Aung La and sang his song live.

The former two-division MMA world champion shared with ONE:

"He's the guy who sings my walkout song, and he's a rock star. He's been a legend since we were kids. Since I was a kid, my uncles used to sing that song, and my brothers loved that song. So, to be able to walk out with that famous man that we looked up to when we were kids —it was very cool."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch the full ONE Fight Night 36 replay on demand.

Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
