  • "Somebody I really like as a fighter" - Aung La N Sang thankful that his final dance came against former champ Zebaztian Kadestam

"Somebody I really like as a fighter" - Aung La N Sang thankful that his final dance came against former champ Zebaztian Kadestam

By James De Rozario
Published Oct 07, 2025 07:07 GMT
(From left) Aung La N Sang and Zebaztian Kadestam. [Images: ONE Championship]
(From left) Aung La N Sang and Zebaztian Kadestam. [Images: ONE Championship]

Aung La N Sang couldn't have scripted a better ending to his legendary mixed martial arts career.

The former two-division ONE MMA world champion closed out his 21-year journey with a second-round TKO victory over Zebaztian Kadestam in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 36 last Friday, October 3, and he expressed gratitude that his final opponent was someone he deeply respected.

During the post-fight presser in Bangkok, Aung La N Sang said:

"I would rather fight somebody I didn't like as much, I didn't admire as much as my opponent, but it's what we do."
He further added:

"For my last dance, who better way to do it against than somebody I looked up to and somebody I really like as a fighter."

The mutual respect between ‘The Burmese Python’ and ‘The Bandit’ was evident throughout the lead-up to their middleweight showdown.

Both former world champions had developed a friendship over the years, with Kadestam willing to move up to give the Myanmar icon a proper send-off.

The 40-year-old Kill Cliff FC representative delivered a classic performance befitting the occasion, battering Kadestam with punches and knees before a final barrage of right hands earned him the last win of his career.

'The Burmese Python' rides off into the sunset with 31 career victories, 29 of which have come by knockout, submission, and TKO.

His highlight-reel finish at ONE Fight Night 36 also earned him a US$50,000 performance bonus.

Aung La N Sang is pleased to close out a glorious career

During the same post-fight presser, Aung La N Sang looked back on his long career and admitted that he couldn't have been more pleased with how things have gone for him over the past two decades.

The Myanmar sporting hero added further:

"I think my story is pretty complete. I feel very blessed, you know, and I feel very grateful, and I'm very thankful for this moment."

North American fight fans who missed his career swansong can watch the ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs Di Bella II replay for free on Amazon Prime Video.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
