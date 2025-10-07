“Now I know why he knocks people out” - Aung La N Sang says Zebaztian Kadestam’s power is legit and he felt it

ONE Championship legend Aung La N Sang knocked out Zebaztian Kadestam to come out a winner in his final professional fight last week. He, however, had good things to say to his fallen opponent, whose power he said he had to endure on fight night.

'The Burmese Python' scored a second-round TKO victory over 'The Bandit' in their co-headlining middleweight MMA match at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Oct. 3 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The two fighters engaged in powerful exchanges in the opening round, each trying to gain the upper hand and secure an early finish. In the second round, Aung La N Sang made significant headway when he connected with short and solid punches that steadily tore down Kadestam.

Midway through the round, the Kill Cliff FC standout had his opponent's back on the ropes and unleashed a barrage of strikes that Kadestam had no answer to. The fight was stopped at the 2:20 mark of the second frame, with the Swedish fighter crumpled on the mat.

While he celebrated the big win, Aung La N Sang took time after the match to give props to Kadestam, particularly the power that the latter brought.

He told ONE Championship in an interview:

"Yeah, man, I still feel it. Now I know why he knocks people, puts people to sleep. He hits so hard. I felt his punches, and now I know why he knocks people out, like, cold. It was one of those things that was kind of hard because I’ve been a fan of his and a friend of his — it was kind of hard. But you know, as a mixed martial artist, as fighters, that’s what we do."

Aung La N Sang and Zebaztian Kadestam showed respect to one another after their match at ONE Fight Night 36 last week. -- Photo by ONE Championship

The win at ONE Fight Night 36 marked the end of Aung La N Sang's 20-year professional career, the last 11 years of which were spent under the ONE Championship banner, where he once held the light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world titles simultaneously.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 36 is available on demand to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Aung La N Sang earns performance bonus in his final ONE Championship fight

Making Aung La N Sang's final ONE Championship fight sweetener was the $50,000 performance bonus he earned for his TKO victory over Zebaztian Kadestam.

He was one of three fighters at ONE Fight Night 36 rewarded with the hefty incentive, given to athletes who have impressive performances and victories.

The others who earned the bonus were Japan's Shozo Isojima, who TKO'd Argentina's Nicolas Vigna in their lightweight MMA showdown, and Canadian Jonathan Di Bella, who became the undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion after defeating Thai superstar Prajanchai PK Saenchai by decision in the headlining unification match.

