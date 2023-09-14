"I’m going to be very proud to present it" - WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman shares details of special belt for Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou winner

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman recently weighed in on the upcoming Fury vs. Ngannou boxing match and provided more details on the special belt that will be up for grabs.

While speaking to Gambling.com, the WBC president shared some new details regarding the title that will be awarded to the winner of the highly anticipated Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight on October 28. Mauricio Sulaiman mentioned that the title that was recently unveiled at the press conference and will include references to both respective sports, i.e MMA and boxing.

The WBC president stated that he will be proud to present the title to the winner, especially considering the significance of the event to both combat sports and Saudi Arabia.

He said:

"We are celebrating Riyadh season in Saudi Arabia in the Middle East and are doing a beautiful, special belt as you saw in the press conference. It has the Octagon, celebrating the crossover in the sport. It’s going to be fancy, very beautiful with fancy jewels and the Riyadh champion, I’m going to be very proud to present it to the winner."

The winner of Fury vs. Ngannou will definitely have bragging rights as the fight pits 'The Gypsy King,' who is currently the lineal heavyweight boxing champion, against 'The Predator,' a former UFC heavyweight champion. It will be interesting to see whether Ngannou can pull off what many would consider to be a massive upset against Fury.

Mauricio Sulaiman addresses whether there is a rematch clause for Fury vs. Ngannou

The rematch clause has always been a hot topic of discussion in boxing as it provides a clearer idea as to what they can expect based on the outcome.

During the aforementioned interview, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman addressed whether there is a rematch clause in the contract should Francis Ngannou defeat Tyson Fury and whether 'The Predator' will earn an immediate title shot in the event of a rematch. He mentioned that he's not sure about a rematch clause, but noted that it will depend on what transpires in the fight, saying:

"I don’t know, I don’t like to anticipate things that are just speculation. We will see. That fight has to happen, and we will see what happens and from there we can make a ruling based on true facts."