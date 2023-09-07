"Becoming the WWE" - WBC's new special 'Riyadh Champion' belt for the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou invites a battalion of trolls

The winner of the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou super-fight will be awarded the one-of-a-kind 'Riyadh Champion' belt.

Fury and Ngannou are preparing for a boxing showdown. The 12-round contest is set to take place on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

'The Gypsy King' secured a TKO victory over Derek Chisora in his most recent bout in December 2022. Meanwhile, 'The Predator' will be making his debut in the world of boxing, having previously defeated Cyril Gane in his last MMA fight at UFC 270 in January 2022.

The inaugural press conference for the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou crossover bout unfolded on Thursday in London. During the press conference, British promoter Frank Warren unveiled the 'Riyadh Champion' belt.

However, the introduction of this belt triggered an onslaught of humor and jest from combat sports enthusiasts. Fans flooded social media platforms with hilarious reactions.

"WBC = We Back Cash"

"Mickey Mouse belt😂"

"WBC is an embarrassing entity now."

"The WBC are becoming the WWE with the amount of belts they wanna introduce"

"Did the WBC make a belt for when Tyson took a sh*t this morning?"

Fabio Wardley left bloodied after scuffle at Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou press conference

During the launch event for the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight, heavyweight boxers David Adeleye and Fabio Wardley engaged in a physical altercation that resulted in Wardley bleeding on the red carpet.

The two British heavyweights were scheduled to announce their participation on the undercard of the Fury vs. Ngannou super-fight in Saudi Arabia, possibly for the British title.

While they were on the red carpet speaking to media personnel, a melee erupted involving both parties. Fury was in the middle of an interview when the cameras switched to Wardley, who had a visible cut under his left eye, with blood flowing, and a small nick on his nose.

Adeleye had to be held back by several security personnel as they escorted him out of the venue. The cause of the incident remains uncertain, and it's unclear whether it will have any repercussions on their scheduled fight.