WATCH: Tyson Fury tries his best to get Francis Ngannou take his shirt off at pre-fight presser faceoff

Widely seen as the top heavyweight boxer on the planet, Tyson Fury is currently preparing for a different kind of challenge next month.

‘The Gypsy King’, who holds a record of 33-0-1, is set to face off with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a ten-round bout set for Riyadh on October 28.

The fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou is widely expected to be one of the biggest of 2023, although a number of observers, including promoter Eddie Hearn, have poured scorn on the matchmaking.

Both heavyweights faced off for the first time prior to their clash next month. While the meeting was largely uneventful, one thing that was notable was Fury’s attempts to get Ngannou to take his shirt off.

‘The Gypsy King’ himself appeared without any kind of upper-body covering and did not appear to be in the best shape.

Ngannou, meanwhile, chose to ignore his opponent’s demands. He kept his outfit – a white shirt and a suit jacket – on throughout the face-off, which seemed to be largely cordial.

With just over seven weeks to go before the fight, ‘The Gypsy King’ has plenty of time to get himself into prime shape.

It is worth noting, though that Fury has never really sported a svelte physique like some of his rivals, and 2021 saw him conversing with strongman Thor Bjornsson while poking fun at his lack of visible abs.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: Is Mike Tyson really training ‘The Predator’ for the fight?

Francis Ngannou’s bout with Tyson Fury in October will mark the first time that the former UFC heavyweight champion will step into the boxing ring.

Many fans and observers are cynical when it comes to Ngannou’s chances of downing ‘The Gypsy King’, who holds wins over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder.

However, ‘The Predator’ appears to be leaving no stone unturned in his preparation for the clash, and he seems to have an ace up his sleeve in the form of the legendary Mike Tyson.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion has been training Ngannou for the fight and recently took to X to praise the former UFC star’s boxing skills.

Of course, whether the presence of the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history in his corner can really spur Ngannou to victory will only be revealed when October 28 comes around.