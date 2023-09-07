Tyson Fury believes he'll take only "seconds" to beat Francis Ngannou in MMA

A Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou MMA fight wouldn't go long according to 'The Gypsy King'.

In October, the two heavyweight champions will take to the boxing ring for a historic clash. While 'The Predator' has long desired a move to the ring, Fury has often spoken of the opposite. Even during talks with Ngannou, the Brit was teasing that he would head to the UFC to face Jon Jones.

While the WBC heavyweight titleholder hasn't trained in MMA much, he does have some training to speak of. Fury has previously gotten to work with former UFC welterweight challenger Darren Till. While he still has work to do, it's clear that his athletic ability and striking prowess carry over.

Tyson Fury is so confident in his MMA skills that he believes he could beat Francis Ngannou in the cage. Earlier today, the heavyweights held their first press conference. Speaking to Dan Hardy and others on the red carpet prior to the event, Fury said:

"I'd like to fight Ngannou in the cage, I think I could beat him, for sure. He's not a good jiu-jitsu man, he's not a good wrestler, he's known for striking, and I'm a better striker than him! With the little gloves, I'd knock him out in seconds... Doing a little bit of kicking and blocking. I'll elbow him in the teeth, do all that. Did any of you guys see me training with Darren Till? Just smacking the pads, bang, bang! Elbows!"

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou MMA: First face-off

While it's no MMA fight, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou did go face-to-face earlier today.

The fight between 'The Gypsy King' and 'The Predator' has long been in the making. Following a knockout win over Dillian Whyte last year, Ngannou took to the ring for a brief moment with the heavyweight champ. The two had a brief face-off and joked around a bit.

Now over a year later, they're preparing to do battle in Saudi Arabia. Earlier today, the two held the kickoff press conference. For the most part, the two were cordial, save for an interaction where Fury told Ngannou that he could beat him in the cage.

Nonetheless, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou went face-to-face at the end of the event. Both men were stoic and quite respectful. Furthermore, it's clear that while the boxer has the size advantage, it's not as drastic as many would've initially assumed.

