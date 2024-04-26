"I'm going to see how my body reacts" - Liam Harrison gearing up for war after confirmed bouts against Katsuki Kitano, Seksan

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison can't wait to step back inside the Circle after over a year on the sidelines.

The 38-year-old veteran suffered a debilitating knee injury in a 2022 world title fight against the legendary Nong-O Hama, and he has since been in recovery and rehabilitation mode. Now, 'Hitman' is just weeks away from his highly anticipated comeback fight.

Harrison is set to face Japan's Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video this June. And then, in September, the Englishman heads to the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, to face Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168.

Speaking to talkSPORT MMA, Harrison says he's taking things one step at a time and waiting to see how his body will hold up.

'Hitman' said:

"I need to get myself back out there. I'm going to see how my body reacts. I'm going to take it one fight at a time."

Liam Harrison looks back on harrowing recovery journey: "It's been a tough road back"

At 38 years of age, 'Hitman' Liam Harrison is taking nothing for granted, especially after he just got through a grueling recovery process of his injured knee.

He told talkSPORT MMA:

"It's been a tough road back, but yeah, we're now done [with] the work. I've done what I've needed to do, all the hard stuff, and I'm just looking forward to getting back there and enjoying myself."

ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video goes down at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, via an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Meanwhile, please visit ONE Championship's official website at www.ONEFC.com for more information on how to watch ONE 168: Denver.