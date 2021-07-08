"I'm going to send that electric bolt through his body" - Conor McGregor reveals his strategy against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

UFC superstar Conor McGregor recently sat down with Nick Walshaw to talk about his upcoming fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10.

Upon being asked about the key factor that could win 'The Notorious' the trilogy fight, McGregor said:

"Just do what I've been practicing, put the hours in the gym to use. That's what i will do. It's not like I didn't knock him out in the first round and the second round on the feet. He was out on his feet in both rounds. You know what I mean? I knocked him out in sixty seconds the first time. i had him out on his feet in both rounds. I had him out on his feet multiple times in the first round. I was just chilling with him, you know, trying to acquire rounds and what not. I'm not paid by the hour so, I'm going to send that electric bolt through his body and that's it."

'The Notorious' painted a vivid picture of what he plans to do to Poirier in their trilogy bout. McGregor discussed his knockout of Poirier in their first fight before claiming he "electrocuted" him in their rematch. For the third, McGregor simply stated, "He's dead."

You can listen to the whole interview on news.com.au.

Conor McGregor will fight Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10. The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The co-main event of the card will feature a welterweight showdown between Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns.

Conor McGregor reveals the changes he has made in his fight camp ahead of UFC 264

Conor McGregor has revealed how the fight camp for his third bout with Dustin Poirier is different from last time:

"Put out the distractions, focus singularly on mixed martial-arts practice. It was an 85 percent boxing camp in preparation for the Manny Pacquaio bout. So, just take out those elements, keep the family away. I don't want to be zig-zaging between wanting to kill a man and then, you know, cuddling my children and giving them bottles in the night," said Conor McGregor.

McGregor will be looking to redeem himself at UFC 264 after being brutally knocked out by 'The Diamond' at UFC 257.

Edited by Jack Cunningham