“I’m going to show him” – Felipe Lobo ready to take care of ‘business’ against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 19

The animosity between Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo is as real as it gets, and the two have gotten into verbal altercations and back-and-forths in the past.

Their most recent encounter took palce in November 2023, right after Haggerty defeated Lobo’s teammate, Fabricio Andrade, to claim the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title and become a two-sport world champion.

However, ‘Demolition Man’ isn’t worried about any of these antics and noise because his upcoming clash with ‘The General’ in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16 will be dedicated to his family.

Lobo shared this in his interview with the South China Morning Post on their YouTube channel, saying:

“For me, this is business. Of course, I will always remember the words that he said, that ‘You are nobody.’ I’m going to show him on Saturday.”

Although not affected by the words that the British combat sports superstar is throwing his way, the No.3-ranked vows to make him pay for them and demonstrate that he is no pushover.

Felipe Lobo added:

“Like I said, I've been training very hard for so long in Thailand, far from my family, and if I have to think about something, it’s all about my family. So I’m not worried about small things, you know. On Saturday, I will do my best my best work there and then show him.”

Felipe Lobo wants to display his improved boxing skills against Haggerty during their world title fight

Knowing that he has a gigantic task ahead of him, the 30-year-old Brazilian has sharpened his striking skills, particularly his boxing.

With that extra bit of focus on the sweet science, Felipe Lobo hopes to amplify his chances of becoming the new king of the division inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Lobo will also bring the lessons that he witnessed ringside when Andrade allowed Haggerty to get into his rhythm early in their fight, which ultimately cost him the bout.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.