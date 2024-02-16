“It’s been improving very fast” – Felipe Lobo singles out his boxing as one of the most improved facets of his skill set

Third-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Felipe Lobo wants to showcase his improved boxing in his upcoming match on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19.

Lobo is set to challenge the reign of ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in the main attraction of the event when ONE returns to the hallowed grounds of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In his most recent interview with CountFilms TV ahead of his return to action, ‘Demolition Man’ said he is looking forward to displaying his vastly improved boxing technique:

“I’ve been training on a lot of my boxing at the gym, my boxing is something that I give a lot of attention to throughout this camp, and it’s been improving very fast.”

This will come in handy for Felipe Lobo as he looks to end the reign of ‘The General’ and avenge the loss of his teammate, Fabricio Andrade, who was victimized by Haggerty with a second-round knockout loss in their bantamweight kickboxing championship clash in November 2023.

Additionally, the Brazilian striker wants to maximize the second world title opportunity that the promotion has handed him after falling short of winning the 26-pound golden belt on his first attempt in March 2022 at ONE X against Nong-O Hama.

Felipe Lobo doesn’t want to repeat Andrade’s mistakes against Haggerty

In another recent interview, Lobo revealed that he has learned a lot from the defeat of ‘Wonder Boy’ as he was ringside cornering him against Haggerty, promising to pick up the lessons he witnessed firsthand.

The 30-year-old Brazilian star cited that he won’t let his British rival get the upper hand in the opening stages of their match, which could help him find his groove and momentum; instead, he plans to go all-out and look for a knockout finish.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.