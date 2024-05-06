"I'm going to win" - "Confident" Akbar Abdullaev wants to end Tang Kai's reign as featherweight king

Kyrgyzstani knockout machine Akbar Abdullaev has been on a roll through his tenure in ONE Championship, and now he wants what most dream of – MMA gold.

The 26-year-old picked up a third straight highlight-reel victory, arguably his best yet, in the world's largest martial arts organization at ONE Fight Night 22 this past Friday, May 3.

Though most expected his fight against Halil Amir to take place on the feet, both striking specialists resorted to their ground skills to get things off in their high-stakes featherweight MMA joust.

But fans got what they wanted in the second round when both men went toe-to-toe in search of the spectacular. Thankfully, it landed in favor of the undefeated Al Munar Team and Tiger Muay Thai athlete, who connected with a crushing left hand that sent 'No Mercy' crumbling down.

With a third consecutive finish and his third US$50,000 performance bonus, the Russian-based fighter made his intentions known about facing ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai.

Akbar Abdullaev had this to say during the ONE Fight Night 22 post-event press conference:

"Yeah, you know, I'm going to win. At the same time, I'm pretty confident in my skills. I'm pretty confident about all my weapons, and I'm gonna use it and I'm gonna win."

Watch the full interview here:

Can Akbar Abdullaev halt Tang Kai's perfect run in ONE?

It certainly wouldn't be an easy task for Akbar Abdullaev to switch spots with Tang Kai at the top of the loaded featherweight division.

But if there's anyone currently on the roster who can do so, it probably is the aforementioned superstar.

Thus far, his insane power has allowed him to finish Amir, Canarte, and Oh Ho Taek, and he can use that to great success whenever he trades with the Chinese megastar inside the pocket.

However, the Sunkin International Fight Club affiliate isn't one to fall prey easy, and coupled with his own KO power, Tang owns an equally good ground game prowess to fend off any challenge from Abdullaev.

It'll be interesting to see this match unfold sometime in the future. And if it does, expect it to be one helluva contest with the ONE featherweight MMA world title at stake.