“I’m in a dream” - Unbeaten Akbar Abdullaev on cloud nine following Halil Amir KO

Streaking Akbar Abdullaev of Kyrgyzstan is very happy to continue to impress in ONE Championship after chalking up another impressive victory in his most recent fight.

The 26-year-old MMA fighter was one the winners at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 in Bangkok, Thailand, knocking out Halil Amir of Turkey in the second round of their featherweight duel.

Abdullaev got off the gates knowing exactly what he wanted to do, putting the presssure on his opponent and had early inroads.

Following a back-and-forth opening round, the two went at it again the second, going, among other things, for takedowns to sway the advantage to their side. But Abdullaev would score an opening, landing a left hook midway into the round that instantly dropped Amir cold to the canvas.

In the post-event press conference for ONE Fight Night 22, Akbar Abdullaev spoke about the victory and how it felt, saying:

"I'm feeling great. I'm feeling great. I'm feeling the best. It's like a dream now. I'm feeling like I'm in a dream and I'm happy. I'm really happy."

The victory was the third straight by way of KO for Abdullaev in as many fights in ONE Championship. He now boasts of a 11-0 professional record all in all.

Amir, meanwhile, slumped to his his first defeat in the promotion after wiining his first three.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 22 is available for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Akbar Abdullaev constantly trained ahead of ONE Fight Night 22

ONE Fight Night 22 was Akbar Abdullaev's first fight after seven months out of action but he was not worried of any rust as he was constantly in training and keeping himself ready while waiting for the call-up.

The Kyrgyzstani sensation fashioned out an impressive KO victory at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 in Thailand, this time over Halil Amir of Turkey.

It was his third straight victory by KO since making his promotional debut in March last year.

In the lead-up to his most recent fight, Akbar Abdullaev addressed the concern of rustiness on his part, telling Sportskeeda MMA that it was a non-issue for him.

The 26-year-old fighter said:

"No, like I don't feel rusty. I don't have any problem because I'm always ready. I'm always training. Even I didn't have have any fight for like [a long time] I was training. So I get to show you guys a really good fight."

Following his latest victory, Abdullaev is expected to barge into the top five contenders in the ONE featherweight MMA division, currently ruled by reigning champion Tang Kai of China.