“I'm gonna beat him up” - Adrian Lee warns opponents that his striking is just as sharp as his grappling 

Those who will dare to test Adrian Lee's stand-up game will be in for a rude awakening. The 19-year-old MMA prodigy made this bold claim in a recent vlog post on his personal YouTube channel.

'The Phenom' shared:

"So, when I fight someone who can stop my takedown, I'm gonna beat him up. Probably take him down again or knock them out. I don't know. There's a bunch of different things I want to try and I'm only three fights in."

Adrian Lee has gone on a scintillating 3-0 start in his mixed martial arts career, with all those victories coming by submission. The Singaporean-American stud has showcased incredible wrestling paired with elite BJJ skills to subdue and submit the opposition.

While he prefers to take the fight from the ground and use his elite grappling chops to get the job done, Lee made it clear that he is a versatile fighter who can more than hold his own in a striking battle.

To be fair, the Prodigy Training Center affiliate has also displayed marvelous stand-up skills in his victories over Antonio Mammarella, Nico Cornejo, and most recently, Takeharu Ogawa.

If anyone dares to question Adrian Lee's striking, he'll gladly let his fists do the talking.

Adrian Lee couldn't hold back the tears after winning his ONE debut

Nothing beats the joy of winning your first professional fight. After years of proving himself in the amateur circuit, Adrian Lee left a lasting first impression when he demolished Antonio Mammarella last year.

It was a roller coaster of emotions for the 19-year-old rising star, who let out tears of joy after proving his hype train is real.

'The Phenom' shared:

"When I ended up fighting, I finished it with a rear-naked choke in the second round. And you know, even after that fight, I was so happy because of just how much nerves I had from that fight. You know, I ended up crying. It was tears of happiness after my fight."

Watch Adrian Lee's full vlog post:

