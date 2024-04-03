"I'm gonna come right back at him" - Tye Ruotolo eager to fight fire with fire vs. "tough guy" Izaak Michell

The similar stylistic approach between Tye Ruotolo and Izaak Michell is what the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion is looking for when they meet in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5.

Ruotolo will have the opportunity to defend his 26-pound golden belt when he takes on Michell inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of their fight, the 21-year-old BJJ sensation appeared on The Shintaro Higashi Show's YouTube channel to discuss how his challenger would fare against him when they lock horns inside the ring.

Tye Ruotolo said:

"I'm really excited to get Izaak. He's an animal, a high-level tough guy. And that's what make me the most excited. I know he's going to come at me, and then I'm gonna come right back at him."

See the full video below:

The Atos representative recently became the inaugural divisional king when he defeated Magomed Abdulkadirov in November 2023 via unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 16. He joined his twin brother, Kade, as one of the promotion's submission grappling world champions.

Tye Ruotolo now aims to extend his unbeaten streak to six under the world's largest martial arts organization since arriving in May 2022.

Tye Ruotolo claims that he is not intimated by the physicality of Izaak Michell

Ruotolo and Michell have almost identical physical attributes, but the American submission grappling star is not worried at all about it because he focuses more on openings and opportunities where he can maneuver a submission attempt.

The one-half of the famous Ruotolo twins is also expecting an all-out war with the Australian powerhouse because they are both offensive-minded athletes, especially in the opening phase of the match. This is what he looks forward to and gives him a thrill as their fight inches closer.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

