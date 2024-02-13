"I'm gonna jump in that thing" - Joe Rogan gets Aaron Rodgers pumped discussing research that could alter biological age by 20 years

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers expressed keen interest in a potential age-reversing technology during his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

The conversation turned to hyperbaric chambers for injury rehab, with Rodgers confirming their effectiveness. Rogan then piqued Rodgers' curiosity by mentioning research conducted in Israel on telomere lengthening.

Telomeres are protective caps on chromosomes that shorten with age, linked to cellular aging and various health issues. The mentioned research, conducted in Israel, reportedly involved a 90-day protocol with 60 hyperbaric chamber sessions, leading to telomere elongation suggestive of a 20-year biological age decrease.

Rogan explained:

"There was some research...where they put people on this protocol...and it showed their telomere length increased, which was consistent to a change in age, a biological age of 20 years."

Intrigued, 'A-Rod' exclaimed:

"20? Yeah, I'm going to jump in that thing."

Check out the discussion between Aaron Rodgers and Joe Rogan below (02:36):

Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers share stories of athletes' unusual habits

In the same episode, Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers delved into some unusual athlete habits, with stories involving former UFC champion Matt Sera and an anonymous teammate of Rodgers taking center stage.

Rogan kicked things off by mentioning Sera's "water-loving" tendencies. The UFC commentator said:

“When Matt Sera was fighting in the UFC, he used to, you know, drink so much water that he would have to get up in the middle of the night to pee all the time. So he put like a bucket by the side of his bed. [And just leaned off?] Yeah, he just leaned off and pissed into something. I think maybe he had a jug, like a one gallon empty jug.”

Rodgers then chimed in with his own anecdote, revealing a teammate named "Max" who had a rather unorthodox way of dealing with mid-game urges:

"I had a teammate who would piss himself in practice and games, then spray water to hide it!... They'd ask him, 'Did you piss yourself?' and he'd be like, 'No!' Then he'd take water, put it in his mouth, and spray it down there. We knew, Max! You're crazy!"[0:50]