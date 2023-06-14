“I’m gonna knock you out again” - Fabricio Andrade unfazed with Kwon Won Il’s callout

ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade accepted Kwon Won Il’s callout with unbridled excitement. Last Friday, the Brazilian phenom was among the star-studded guests who came out to watch ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on June 9.

Without a doubt, Andrade took a keen interest in watching the MMA scrap between top bantamweight contenders Kwon Won Il and Artem Belakh inside the world-renowned Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

To the joy of the fans, the three-round battle didn’t last very long, as Kwon Won Il sealed the deal in the second round with a barrage of heavy strikes to end the match. In the post-fight interview, he boldly called for a rematch against Fabricio Andrade, reigniting their rivalry once more.

Andrade happily obliged and sent Kwon the following message through an Instagram post:

“Kwon, I have some business to finish first with [Stephen] Loman. I’m gonna knock Loman first and then after it will be my pleasure to give you a second chance, you know. And man, be ready, because I’m gonna knock you out again, that’s for sure.”

Last year, the pair fought for the top-ranked spot in the division after climbing up the ladder with prominent knockouts in the previous year.

Unfortunately for Kwon, the Brazilian striker proved too difficult to handle. He lost the match by knockout in the first round and has been making the trek back into contention ever since.

But as Andrade mentioned, Kwon needs to wait in line. Currently, Stephen Loman is the favorite to test the Brazilian world champion’s mettle next.

