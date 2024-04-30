"I'm gonna pray for Mike Tyson" - Oscar De La Hoya hopes Jake Paul won't dismantle 'Iron Mike'

Oscar De La Hoya recently weighed in on the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout and what the result could mean for the former heavyweight champion.

It was recently announced that the bout between 'The Problem Child' and 'Iron' will now officially be contested as a professionally sanctioned bout. Based on the announcement, the result of the bout will count towards both competitors' respective professional boxing records rather than an exhibition.

The fight will mark Tyson's first professional bout since 2005, which has been met with mixed reviews from fans because of his age. While speaking to TMZ Sports, De La Hoya shared his well wishes to Tyson and mentioned that 'Iron' shouldn't have to worry about public perception should he lose to the YouTuber-turned-boxer:

"I'm gonna pray for Mike Tyson cause I love Mike Tyson. You know, I think Jake Paul, look, he's a real fighter, he really is. It's a dangerous fight. Mike Tyson, be careful, please. No, [a loss won't ruin Tyson's reputation]. Mike Tyson is cemented. Legacy forever...Mike Tyson will be the man forever."

What are the rules in place for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson?

Fans will be watching a professionally sanctioned bout when they tune into Netflix to see Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson on July 20.

The bout is expected to be a spectacle as it takes place at AT&T Stadium, which is home to the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. According to ESPN, Paul vs. Tyson will have special rules in place to address the age discrepancy.

Dexerto posted a tweet outlining what fans can expect to tune in as it pertains to the duration of rounds and rule set:

"The bout is an officially sanctioned professional bout. The result will be recorded on official records. Knockouts are permitted. The fight will consist of eight two-minute rounds. Fighters will wear 14-ounce gloves. No headgear will be used."

