'I'm gonna be a real problem this time next year' - Jon Jones claims he won't fight again until 2022

Jon Jones has claimed that he won't fight again until 2022. Jones last competed at UFC 247, successfully defending his UFC light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes in February 2020.

Jones subsequently vacated his title in August 2020 and confirmed that he'd be moving up to the heavyweight division. 'Bones' has now put forth a couple of tweets wherein he suggests that he'll return to the octagon next year (2022).

Honestly I feel like the only people that it benefits, me jumping in their early are the other heavy weights. The way I’m training, I’m gonna be a real problem this time next year. I’m comfortable enough to wait and that’s exactly what I’ll do — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 25, 2021

Yes, I got a feeling you guys will still be around. The sport should be bigger than ever by then.. Always looking on the bright side https://t.co/YwB9nGudMb — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 25, 2021

Jon Jones asserted that the only people who’ll benefit from him making an early debut in the division are other UFC heavyweights. Jones added that given his training, he will be a real problem around this time in 2022.

Jones also emphasized that he’s comfortable enough to stay on the sidelines rather than jump right into the octagon to make his heavyweight debut. Jones alluded he would rather wait than rush into his first fight in the UFC's heavyweight division.

Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou is one of the most highly anticipated fights of 2021

Francis Ngannou (left); Derrick Lewis (right)

In the buildup to the UFC 260 main event fight between then-UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and then-challenger Francis Ngannou, UFC president Dana White confirmed that its winner would face Jon Jones next.

Francis Ngannou defeated Stipe Miocic via second-round KO at UFC 260 in March 2021 and captured the UFC heavyweight title. Following his victory, many MMA fans have been clamoring for the newly crowned heavyweight kingpin to face Jon Jones.

Ngannou was expected to defend his UFC heavyweight title against 'Bones,' which would've been Jones' debut in the division. Nevertheless, Jones and the UFC have been in disagreement over his remuneration for a potential fight against Ngannou.

As a result, Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou - one of the most highly anticipated fights of 2021 – is yet to come to fruition. Current reports suggest that the UFC is looking to book Ngannou for a rematch against Derrick Lewis this summer.