"I'm not gonna rush it" - Tyron Woodley predicts how his fight with Jake Paul will end

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight is just a few days away. The YouTube megastar and the MMA veteran are set to clash inside the squared circle after several months of trash talk and hype.

Ahead of his professional boxing match against Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and opened up on multiple topics.

When questioned about his prediction for his fight against Paul, Woodley said:

“I’m knocking him out. That’s it.”

When asked how quickly he expects to win, the 39-year-old replied:

“We don’t need to know how (many) rounds. I don’t even care how quick ‘cause my last time sparring, in the eighth round, I was throwing the most craziest counter combinations with first-round power. So, it don’t matter what round.”

Tyron Woodley proceeded to make a lighthearted reference to MMA megastar Conor McGregor’s ‘Mystic Mac’ predictions and added:

“It’s cool for you guys. If y’all want me to say first round, ‘cause that sounds cool if it happens, okay, first round – Mystic Woodley. But I’m patient. I’m not gonna rush it. I’m gonna take my time. But I’m gonna be trying the entire fight to knock him out. It’s not gonna be one moment I’m not trying to knock him out.”

Ariel Helwani also asked Tyron Woodley about the rematch clause in his contract for the Jake Paul fight. Helwani noted that if Paul doesn’t exercise his rematch clause after their upcoming fight, Woodley will be free to pursue other fights.

Tyron Woodley confirmed this and indicated that he would be contractually free to pursue other fights if Jake Paul doesn’t exercise the rematch clause.

Tyron Woodley looking to hand Jake Paul his first loss in professional boxing

Tyron Woodley (right) is expected to be Jake Paul’s (left) most dangerous opponent so far

Many in the combat sports world have hailed Tyron Woodley as a gifted KO artist, courtesy of his terrifying punching power. The former UFC welterweight champion is expected to be Jake Paul’s most dangerous opponent thus far.

Woodley has vowed to hand Paul his first loss. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen.

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley professional boxing match will headline a fight card that’ll take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 29th, 2021.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh