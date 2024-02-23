“I’m gonna submit you in the first or second round” – Jarred Brooks drops a note to Joshua Pacio before they run it back in Qatar

Jarred Brooks expects the same result when he takes on Joshua Pacio in their ONE strawweight world title rematch at ONE 166 on March 1 but guarantees a more dominant result compared to their previous meeting.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan’s YouTube channel, ‘The Monkey God’ shared his fight plan on how he will impose his superiority against Pacio by saying:

“I'm gonna take you down and then I'm gonna submit you in the first or second round and if I can't do that then I'm gonna keep on beating you up on the feet like I did the last time.”

The reigning strawweight MMA king and current top-ranked contender engaged in an intense back-and-forth action in December 2022 at ONE 164 that went down inside the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, as the former silenced the home crowd with a unanimous decision nod to claim 26 pounds of gold.

The 31-year-old American superstar had a lot of success in utilizing his wrestling background to put the former Filipino kingpin on his back and neutralize his Wushu-heavy approach.

Additionally, Jarred Brooks was able to find success on the feet and counter the strikes of Pacio to score enough points, take the victory, and become the undisputed king of the 125-pound division.

Jarred Brooks called out Joshua Pacio for this world title rematch in November 2023

Following his bounce-back victory against Mansur Malachiev in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15, Pacio was called out by Brooks via a social media post to fight him again for the coveted 26-pound golden belt.

The Mash Fight Team representative wants to prove that he is a better fighter than the Lions Nation MMA-affiliated athlete and shut down the naysayers that he just got lucky from their first meeting.

ONE 166: Qatar is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on March 1.