"I'm good at looking good" - Ben Tynan says 'Vanilla Thunder' nickname comes from his eccentric fighting style and persona

ONE Championship heavyweight rising star Ben Tynan of Canada has a unique moniker that he says completely represents his eccentric fighting style and persona.

Nicknamed 'Vanilla Thunder', Tynan has proven to be one of the most exciting heavyweight mixed martial artists in the world's largest martial arts organization.

He made his debut against Kang Ji Won in November 2023 and announced his arrival on the global stage by taking out the knockout artist via third-round submission.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Tynan explained why he's a must-watch fighter and why his 'Vanilla Thunder' nickname is perfect for him.

The Elevation Fight Team representative stated:

"Oh man, represent my style. So my style is dangerous and quick. I've finished fights in an exciting way. I'm flashy, you know, so that's how I feel about the nickname 'Vanilla Thunder'. It represents me. It's when you see me, you know, enter a ring, ripping my shirt off. I'm good at winning. I'm good at looking good. Maybe that's it."

Tynan returns to action against Australia's 'The Duke of Canberra' Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on April 5th, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ben Tynan vows epic finish of Duke Didier: "I want to take his head off"

If you're craving some heavyweight MMA action, 'Vanilla Thunder' Ben Tynan is ready to provide.

The 30-year-old Canadian star says he is ready to make a statement at Duke Didier's expense and vows to finish the Australian.

He told ONE Championship:

"I want to take his head off. That's fun and knockouts are exciting and they feel good. But yeah, that's what I'm hunting for. But if it goes to the ground, then I'll finish him there too."

