"People think I could only wrestle" - Ben Tynan says his underrated striking is as dangerous as his lethal grappling

Surging ONE Championship heavyweight contender 'Vanilla Thunder' Ben Tynan of the Canada warns fans and observers not to underestimate his overall fighting ability.

The 30-year-old may be known for his extensive wrestling pedigree, but Tynan says he packs one hell of a punch, too.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, the Elevation Fight Team representative says he trains with some of the best strikers in the world, and can't wait to prove he belongs among the elite in mixed martial arts.

'Vanilla Thunder' said:

"The reason I'm so focused on my wrestling is people think I could only wrestle. But what people don't realize is that I train with some of the best out here in Denver and I can strike too."

Tynan is set to return to action this weekend against Australia's 'The Duke of Canberra' Duke Didier. The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free, as the event airs on U.S. primetime this Friday, April 5.

Tynan says he's coming for Didier's scalp. He added:

"So I want to take his head off. That's fun and knockouts are exciting and they feel good. Yeah, that's what I'm hunting for. But if it goes to the ground, then I'll finish him there too."

Ben Tynan says he put the ONE heavyweight division on notice: "I love getting knockouts"

Ben Tynan made his ONE Championship debut last November 2023, when he submitted hard-hitting Korean slugger Kang Ji Won in the third round. That performance, 'Vanilla Thunder' says, put the heavyweight division in ONE Championship on notice.

He told ONE:

"I felt like that was a perfect display of the kind of [fighter that I am]. Because at the end of the day, we MMA fighters practice all types of martial arts and I love striking. I love getting knockouts. But let's be honest, at the end of the day, I'm a dangerous, dangerous wrestler."

Poll : Is Ben Tynan ONE Championship's next great heavyweight? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion