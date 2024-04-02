"There's a new dog in town" - Ben Tynan says he put ONE heavyweight MMA division on notice after stellar debut

ONE Championship rising star Ben Tynan is ready to take over the promotion's stacked heavyweight MMA ranks.

First impressions certainly last, and the 30-year-old made a memorable debut when he submitted the ultra-tough Kang Ji Won at ONE Fight Night 16 last November.

After dominating the majority of the match with his overwhelming wrestling pedigree, the Canadian bruiser finished the job via a tight arm-triangle choke in the third round.

In an interview with ONE, 'Vanilla Thunder' explained how satisfying it was to win dominantly on the global stage:

"I felt like it was the perfect display of the kind [of fighter that I am]. Because at the end of the day, we MMA fighters practice all types of martial arts. And I love striking, I love getting knockouts. But let's be honest at the end of the day I'm a dangerous, dangerous wrestler."

Moreover, the Elevation Fight Team standout said he's only just beginning. As far as Ben Tynan is concerned, that victory is a direct challenge to every heavyweight in the promotion. He added:

"I felt like that was a good statement to put in front of everyone else because Kang Ji Won is a tough dude and he's got great fights and knockouts. His resume is huge. So to go in there and kind of show these guys like, 'No, there's a new dog in town. It felt good.'"

Ben Tynan seeking another highlight-reel finish vs. Duke Didier

This Friday, the undefeated Ben Tynan will look to extend his pristine 5-0 record against Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video.

Not one to lack confidence, 'Vanilla Thunder' expects to make quick work of his Australian foe and continue his rampage atop the heavyweight MMA ladder. He told ONE:

"He seems like he's a decent grappler. He's got something of a clinch, I'll give him that. That looks decent enough, but besides that, I don't know. I don't want to be too cocky, but I think I'm going to take this guy's head off."

Poll : Will Ben Tynan remain undefeated at ONE Fight Night 21? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion