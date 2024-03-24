Ben Tynan says he's ONE's next great heavyweight: "I will be one of the biggest names in this company"

ONE Championship's burgeoning heavyweight mixed martial arts division is stacked with talent, and it has another major player in the mix as of late with Canadian sensation 'Vanilla Thunder' Ben Tynan.

Tynan joined the world's largest martial arts organization in November 2023, making his promotional debut against dangerous South Korean slugger Kang Ji Won. 'Vanilla Thunder' used his world-class wrestling skills to dominate Kang, en route to a victory by third-round submission.

Tynan's performance was more than impressive, and he introduced himself to ONE Championship fans in the best way possible.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Tynan has made a bold claim that he is ONE Championship's next great heavyweight.

'Vanilla Thunder' said:

"This is just the start, baby. If I was to say anything to the fans, it's get on board the 'Vanilla Thunderstorm' because this is literally just the beginning of something really big."

He said:

"I may not have the recognition or the hype these other guys have right now, but I guarantee within this next year, I will be one of the biggest names in this company."

Tynan is already one of the most exciting fighters in the division, as evidenced by his debut performance. And he can win even more fans when he steps back into the ring for his next fight in ONE Championship.

'Vanilla Thunder' Ben Tynan set for second bout in ONE against Australia's Duke Didier

Canadian thunderclap Ben Tynan gets another chance to prove himself on the biggest global stage of martial arts competition when he enters the ring for his second fight in ONE Championship.

'Vanilla Thunder' is set to face Australia's 'The Duke of Canberra' Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 5th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.