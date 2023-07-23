In a recent interview with Nina Marie Daniele, former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira addressed a viral video.

The video showcased Oliveira in Guaruja, Acapulco, where he took the opportunity to impart some self-defense techniques to a group of enthusiastic ladies.

With a chuckle, Oliveira explained:

"Ha ha ha... it was a video, I was in Guaruja, in Acapulco, and I taught self-defense to the girls there... I'm a good professor."

Check out the entire interaction below:

As for his professional career, Oliveira is gearing up for an epic showdown against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The two fighters will clash in a highly anticipated rematch for the lightweight title at UFC 294. Set to take place on October 21 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, fans can expect an electrifying contest between these two formidable opponents.

In their previous encounter at UFC 280, Makhachev emerged victorious, securing a submission win and claiming the UFC lightweight championship. Now, with the opportunity for redemption, Oliveira is determined to reclaim the title and prove himself as the best in the division.

Both fighters possess exceptional skills and have proven themselves as formidable contenders. The octagon is set to witness an intense battle between these two skilled athletes, and fight fans can't wait to witness the spectacle that awaits them on October 21.

Daniel Cormier shares insight on Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev 2

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, former UFC champion Daniel Cormier delved into the much-anticipated rematch between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.

'DC' offered his perspective on why 'Do Bronx' rightfully deserved another title shot and highlighted the challenges he'll face at Abu Dhabi.

Cormier emphasized:

"The reality is, it is the fight [to make]... Someone wrote in the comments yesterday, 'You want to know the reason there's no one to fight Islam? Because Charles has cleaned out the entire division'... That's so true... That's why there's a short list of challengers for the champion because the guy that's No.1 has beaten them all... I think that speaks to the greatness of Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira."

Check out 'DC's take on Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev rematch below:

Indeed, Charles Oliveira's dominance in the lightweight division has been undeniable. He has proven himself as a relentless force, defeating top-tier opponents and securing his place as the division's top contender. His remarkable journey from underdog to reigning champion has earned him widespread respect and admiration from fans and fellow fighters alike.

However, the challenge ahead for the Brazilian is not to be underestimated. His opponent, Islam Makhachev, is a formidable force in his own right. As the reigning lightweight champion, Makhachev has showcased his exceptional skills and remains an imposing figure in the division.