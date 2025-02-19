“I’m grateful for everything that happened” - Bibiano Fernandes offers his thoughts about regrets ahead of final MMA match

ONE 171: Qatar is soon approaching, and with it comes the end of an era. 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes, ONE Championship veteran and early pioneer of the promotion, is reportedly lacing up his gloves for the last time in MMA.

Ad

The former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion is stepping into the Circle at Lusail Sports Arena on February 20, where he is putting a fitting end to his long-standing rivalry in the last fight of his career.

Ad

Trending

As Fernandes prepares to walk away from the sport, he carries no regrets - only gratitude for a career and a life that has brought him to become arguably the greatest bantamweight MMA champion in ONE Championship history. The Brazilian icon says as much in an exclusive interview with ONE Championship:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I never had a problem with anything. I'm happy with who I am. Could I have been better? A hundred percent, I could have been better. But f*** it, I'm so happy. I have no regrets in life, in general. What happened, happened for a reason. I'm here for a reason. You're here for a reason. For me to always move forward, I'm always thankful, I'm grateful for everything that happened in my life. No regrets in my life."

Ad

ONE 171: Bibiano Fernandes says it's only fitting that the final fight of his career is against Kevin Belingon

There's a sense of poetic justice that the last fight of Bibiano Fernandes' career is against his long-time rival Kevin Belingon. Having faced each other time and time again and even competing in Manila, Fernandes has built a special relationship with the Filipino fans. That connection makes this potential fight all the more meaningful:

Ad

"I was here in Canada, had a stopover in Manila, before I flew out to Thailand...While I was in Manila, everybody came to say hi to me. For the Filipino fans, [this fight is] a hundred percent, yes."

Watch Bibiano Fernandes take his final stand at ONE 171: Qatar on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.