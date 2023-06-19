"I'm not a great admirer of pi**s" - Jordan Peterson gets real on Andrew Tate, says his appeal is like that of a 'violent rapper'

Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson has shared his thoughts on the controversial influencer Andrew Tate.

In a video going viral on social media, Peterson spoke about 'Top G' and said that he was not a big fan of Tate's 'webcam' business. Peterson then admitted that the 'Top G' has a mass appeal that could be compared to a 'violent rapper,' which many young men could possibly find attractive.

"I'm not particularly impressed by what he's done on the sex business front. It seems to me a bit on the p**py side, let's say and I'm not a great admirer of pimps... The mystery is why has he captured the public imagination. And it's clear that he's become a voice, maybe like a kind of a violent rapper, same sort of attraction to young men and that attraction is the attraction of 'What's the alternative to a kind of cringing defeat?' So, a forthright aggression is maybe a preferable alternative to a cringing defeat and I have some sympathy for that viewpoint."

Peterson then added that he did not know much about the influencer so he would refrain from commenting further on him.

Tate enjoys a massive following on social media as several people look up to him for advice on masculinity and lifestyle. His comments against women have often attracted harsh criticism from people on social media.

In December last year, 'Top G', along with his brother Tristan Tate, was arrested in Romania on multiple charges including rape and human trafficking. Tate spend several months in Romanian prison but was recently released and is now under house arrest.

What did Israel Adesanya say about Jordan Peterson and Andrew Tate?

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has positive things to say about the controversial entities - Andrew Tate and Jordan Peterson.

A few months ago, 'The Last Stylebender' made an appearance on retired MMA fighter Emilio Urrutia's podcast 'The Honey Badger Hour.' During his time there, Adesanya compared Tate and Peterson and said that both individuals were playing a role in making men accountable in a world that was trying to diminish them.

"Jordan [Peterson], Andrew [Tate], Dave Goggins, guys like that, they are the ones who are really pushing men to be accountable as men. You know, the world right now is trying to soften us."

