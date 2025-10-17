"I'm the greatest ever" - Ronda Rousey shares brutally honest reaction to comeback rumors after returning to training

After footage of Ronda Rousey training surfaced online, many have been wondering if the inaugural UFC bantamweight queen is considering a return to the sport that once made her a household name. The former Olympic judoka has since shed light on the rumors.

'Rowdy' has not fought in the octagon since suffering a knockout loss to consensus women's MMA GOAT Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in 2016. However, there has been an uptick in mixed martial arts content on her social media in recent times.

The 38-year-old, who welcomed her second child earlier this year, has been sharing numerous training videos over the past few weeks. A post that especially got fans talking was one where Rousey thanked fellow MMA fighter Pauline Macias for helping her rediscover the joy of training.

Could this mean 'Rowdy' is primed for an MMA comeback? Not necessarily. The Santa Monica native doesn't seem to be vying for Dana White and the UFC brass to welcome her back to the fold. However, she believes that a fighter is never truly done with fighting. Speaking with Breakfast Club, she said:

"They’re like 'you look so good!' [In the training video] Because I’m the greatest ever, of course, this is what happens when I train! I look great. Sorry. I don’t have to have a plan for world domination in mind. But Mike Tyson coming back and being the biggest fight of last year just kind of proves that I don’t think anyone’s ever really done."

Check out Ronda Rousey's comments below (25:10):

Rousey has cited recurring concussions as a reason for calling it quits on her fighting career. However, on the podcast, the MMA legend revealed that a recent health check-up had provided some workarounds to her condition, potentially opening a path to return to combat sports.

Ronda Rousey shares promising health update

Recurring concussions were reportedly what prompted Ronda Rousey to go into an early retirement from MMA. According to the fighter, she was even starting to lose her vision from impacts to the head.

Nevertheless, a recent health check-up for a long-term fighter study, which Dana White enlisted her for, has shed light on certain workarounds she could employ to potentially return to fighting if she chooses to.

Per the check-up, many symptoms she previously mistook for a concussion, in reality, have more to do with her migraine:

"He thinks that my brain looks better than it should. So, he thinks what's happening is I haven't had as many concussions as I think. A lot of times when I'm getting hit, I'm not experiencing concussion symptoms. It's migraine symptoms... So, I'm like trying to address it like nutritionally and things like that. Yeah, I finally got some good news of like maybe there there's something you can do about it and it's not a you know, nail on the coffin of your of being able to be able to fight. So that's some actually great news." [27:10 minutes into the Breakfast Club interview]

