[Photo] Ronda Rousey shows off amazing body transformation after giving birth to second child

Ronda Rousey recently took to social media to share photos of her body transformation after giving birth to another child. She is now a mother of two daughters.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet and her husband Travis Browne welcomed Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha Browne to the world around two weeks ago. The former UFC fighters have been married since 2017. She was part of WWE for several years but is currently retired from the sport.

Ronda Rousey shared a before and after photo of herself on Instagram showing how she looked six weeks before giving birth and six months after delivery. Here's a summary of what she wrote in the post:

"Women’s bodies are insane, making babies is no short order and again I’m nursing a baby in my lap worrying I’ll never be the same again. So here’s a “before” (6 weeks after having Pō) and “after” (6 months after delivery) that I’ve been looking at for motivation/consolation. Crazy to think now that I never shared these pics cause I was afraid of people comparing my post-baby-bod to my fight-camp-form in a cruel way," she wrote.

You can check out the photos below:

Liv Morgan reflects on cashing in Money in the Bank on Ronda Rousey

The Miracle Kid captured her first title in WWE two years ago after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract the same night that she won the briefcase. She cashed in on none other than Ronda Rousey.

During an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, Liv Morgan looked back on that night and stated:

"When I cashed in on Ronda [Rousey] at Money in the Bank and became SmackDown Women's Champion, got my first women's title, like, you guys saw a minute and a half of that celebration—I was out there for like five minutes, and the whole time, they were so happy for me. They kept cheering for me. And I'm just standing in the ring, looking at my title. They're on their feet, just like, cheering for me," Liv Morgan recalled.

Liv Morgan has held numerous titles since that night. She holds the record for most pinfall victories over Ronda Rousey.

