"I'm half black!" - When Conor McGregor savagely responded to racism accusations during Floyd Mayweather presser

In 2017, as McGregor announced plans to step back from the UFC for the birth of his first child, negotiations were on with undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather for a boxing face-off. The much-awaited crossover bout was announced for 26 August at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The two immensely popular combatants embarked on a promotional world tour with one of the events staged in New York City. McGregor was at his very best during the promotional events and the two competitors went at each other.

'The Notorious' also addressed media concerns over him being racist towards black people but he did it in his own style. McGregor proclaimed that he himself was half black before clarifying the joke to raucous laughter and applause from the crowd.

McGregor said:

“A lot of the media seem to be saying I’m against black people. That’s absolutely f*****g ridiculous. Do they not know I’m half black? Yeah! I’m half black from the belly button down.”

Conor McGregor lost the fight to Floyd Mayweather after a 10th-round TKO but ended up netting a whopping $130 million from the fight.

Mayweather vs McGregor: Fans react to Conor McGregor's hilarious response to racism accusations - "McGregor is peak entertainment"

Fans on Instagram enjoyed Conor McGregor's savage response and lauded his skills on the microphone.

They labeled the former UFC lightweight champion as the greatest to ever do it on the microphone.

"McGregor is peak entertainment, never disappoints 😂"

"🐐 of shit talking"

"The absolute greatest talker of all time in combat sports!"

"King of shit talk 😂"

Some fans referenced his Irish ancestory and speculated if he had any black ancestors.

"He’s Irish, I’m sure theirs some black blood in there somewhere lol."

Others also debated the exact math behind Conor McGregor's unserious comment.

"Wouldn’t that make him 1/4 black? If he’s half black on half his body… that would make him one quarter black."

Fans comment under the post of McGregor's response. [via Instagram @bestofconormcgregor]

