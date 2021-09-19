"I'm not happy" - Ion Cutelaba reacts to breaking his opponent Devin Clark's teeth at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann

After failing to secure a win in his last three octagon outings, Ion Cutelaba defeated Devin Clark in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann.

After three rounds of action, 'The Hulk' secured a dominant decision victory over Clark. The three judges scored the contest 30-26, 29-26 and 29-27 in the Moldovan fighter's favor.

Post the bout, Clark's damaged teeth caught the attention of the MMA community. When Cutelaba was asked about his opponent's injury, the Moldovan said he was unhappy about the incident.

Watch Cutelaba's post-fight presser at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann below:

Ion Cutelaba calls out Anthony Smith in the post-fight press conference

After winning his co-main event bout against Devin Clark, Ion Cutelaba called out fellow light heavyweight Anthony Smith in the post-fight press conference.

"I'm ready for a new fight...and hey let's go [Anthony] Smith. I'm ready for you," said Ion Cutelaba.

Anthony Smith stole the show at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann by defeating Ryan Spann in the opening round via a rear-naked choke. 'Lionheart' extended his winning streak to three with the impressive performance. He defeated Jimmy Crute and Devin Clarke in his last two fights.

In his post-fight interview, Smith called out Aleksandar Rakic.

"I want Aleksandar Rakic. He's just sitting around. He's not next for the title. Either I get that fight or I'm gonna skip it. That's what I want, I want someone ahead of me and I've earned that," said Anthony Smith.

Watch Anthony Smith's post-fight octagon interview below:

Rakic responded to the callout via a tweet, saying he could fight in December.

Rakic and Smith previously fought at UFC Vegas 8 in August 2020. 'Lionheart' came up short on the night, losing the bout via unanimous decision.

