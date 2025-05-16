"I'm happy to move towards that" - Jonathan Di Bella open to Muay Thai transition despite father's preference for kickboxing

Jonathan Di Bella is more than willing to test himself in Muay Thai. But first things first.

Ad

Di Bella reclaimed 26 pounds of gold in March, defeating Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to become the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion. Now, the Canadian-Italian is eyeing a long-awaited rematch with two-sport king Prajanchai, the reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world titleholder.

No official announcements have been made regarding their inevitable title unification clash, but that remains Di Bella's main focus for the time being.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Di Bella has carved out a successful career competing in eight-ounce gloves thus far, but during a recent interview with Nick Atkin, he opened the door for a potential move to the art of eight limbs. Di Belll said:

"Yeah, I will. I just want to get my belt back, and then I’m hoping to fight in different divisions. My dad, my coach, wants me to stay in kickboxing, but I’m happy to move towards that."

Ad

Ad

Some fans believe Jonathan Di Bella beat Prajanchai the first time around

For Jonathan Di Bella, fighting Prajanchai isn't just about unifying their respective belts, it's about redemption.

Last year, Prajanchai handed Di Bella his first career loss, beating the Canadian-Italian star at ONE Friday Fights 68.

Ad

Looking back on the bout, Di Bella believes there is an argument that he should have walked away the winner that night. Regardless, he's confident that he can beat the two-sport Thai titleholder convincingly, and he's ready to prove it:

"I still feel like I could beat him, you know. I still feel like people, other fans, are saying that I won too. Like Thai fans, after the fight, it was raining, they all came with umbrellas to me, taking selfies with me, and they were saying that I won the fight and everything."

Ad

Are you ready to see Di Bella and Prajanchai run it back after their close encounter in 2024?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the ONE Friday Fights 68 replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.