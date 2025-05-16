  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "I'm happy to move towards that" - Jonathan Di Bella open to Muay Thai transition despite father's preference for kickboxing

"I'm happy to move towards that" - Jonathan Di Bella open to Muay Thai transition despite father's preference for kickboxing

By Craig Pekios
Modified May 16, 2025 00:04 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
[Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Jonathan Di Bella is more than willing to test himself in Muay Thai. But first things first.

Ad

Di Bella reclaimed 26 pounds of gold in March, defeating Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to become the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion. Now, the Canadian-Italian is eyeing a long-awaited rematch with two-sport king Prajanchai, the reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world titleholder.

No official announcements have been made regarding their inevitable title unification clash, but that remains Di Bella's main focus for the time being.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Di Bella has carved out a successful career competing in eight-ounce gloves thus far, but during a recent interview with Nick Atkin, he opened the door for a potential move to the art of eight limbs. Di Belll said:

"Yeah, I will. I just want to get my belt back, and then I’m hoping to fight in different divisions. My dad, my coach, wants me to stay in kickboxing, but I’m happy to move towards that."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Some fans believe Jonathan Di Bella beat Prajanchai the first time around

For Jonathan Di Bella, fighting Prajanchai isn't just about unifying their respective belts, it's about redemption.

Last year, Prajanchai handed Di Bella his first career loss, beating the Canadian-Italian star at ONE Friday Fights 68.

youtube-cover
Ad

Looking back on the bout, Di Bella believes there is an argument that he should have walked away the winner that night. Regardless, he's confident that he can beat the two-sport Thai titleholder convincingly, and he's ready to prove it:

"I still feel like I could beat him, you know. I still feel like people, other fans, are saying that I won too. Like Thai fans, after the fight, it was raining, they all came with umbrellas to me, taking selfies with me, and they were saying that I won the fight and everything."
Ad

Are you ready to see Di Bella and Prajanchai run it back after their close encounter in 2024?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the ONE Friday Fights 68 replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

About the author
Craig Pekios

Craig Pekios

Twitter icon

Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications